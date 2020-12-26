MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGE Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $83.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

