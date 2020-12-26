Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.25. Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 679,422 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.78 million and a PE ratio of -11.43.

About Metal Tiger plc (MTR.L) (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

