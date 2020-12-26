Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.20. Mercurity Fintech shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 50 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mercurity Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

