Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $65,000 Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Athersys by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Athersys by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.88 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

