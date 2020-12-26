Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $52,000 Investment in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 14.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLGT. TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.66 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08.

Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

