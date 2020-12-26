Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $107,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR opened at $12.16 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.