Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 36.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded PolyMet Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.