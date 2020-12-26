Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercantile Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

