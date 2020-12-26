Melon Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Melon has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can now be bought for about $30.00 or 0.00120237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $44.31 million and $2.29 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00046506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00316047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

