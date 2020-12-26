Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.80). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 415.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of MLCO opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 46.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 441,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 140,450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.