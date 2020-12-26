Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.61

Medley Capital Co. (NYSE:MCC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $28.92. Medley Capital shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 3,156 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The investment management company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 391.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medley Capital Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Capital stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Medley Capital Co. (NYSE:MCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of Medley Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

