MediShares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $170,268.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $170,268.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00046966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00314542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.