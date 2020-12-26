Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $7.24. Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 38,164 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.97 million and a PE ratio of 9.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76.

Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.23 million. Analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

