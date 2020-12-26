Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.08. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

