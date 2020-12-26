Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.15

Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $135.15 and traded as high as $150.00. Mears Group plc (MER.L) shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 41,396 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.15. The stock has a market cap of £166.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13.

Mears Group plc (MER.L) Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

