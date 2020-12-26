mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.39. 14,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 31,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46.

About mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF)

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics. Its mClouds AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions to three segments, including smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company's family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to its customers, all integrated into AssetCare.

