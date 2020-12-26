M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Shares Gap Down to $85.00

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $81.20. M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 160,425 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £93.50 million and a PE ratio of -81.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40.

M&C Saatchi plc Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

