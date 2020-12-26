MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of MBIA worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Fallon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $374.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.05.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

MBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

