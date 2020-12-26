Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -705.13 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Materialise by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 24.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 32.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

