Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.
NASDAQ:MTLS
opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -705.13 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Materialise by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 24.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 32.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile
EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS
opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -705.13 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 32.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after buying an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Materialise
EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
Featured Story: Diversification in Investing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.