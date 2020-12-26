MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,378. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MasTec by 2,677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,162,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,271 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of MasTec by 66.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,830,000 after purchasing an additional 944,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 128.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,808,000 after purchasing an additional 923,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in MasTec by 22.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $20,018,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

