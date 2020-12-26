Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce $279.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.83 million and the lowest is $279.00 million. Masimo reported sales of $247.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,117,457.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,697 shares of company stock worth $71,387,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 161.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after buying an additional 314,843 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,418,000 after buying an additional 306,691 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 304.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.24 and a 200 day moving average of $233.90. Masimo has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $273.33.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

