Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $246,431.55 and $362.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Masari has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

