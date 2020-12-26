Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.78.

Shares of MLM opened at $275.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $287.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 11,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

