Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post sales of $833.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900.00 million and the lowest is $788.00 million. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 37.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $766,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,356.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 395,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 368,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 74.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 198,360 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 15,690,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,743,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

