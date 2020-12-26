Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $638.71

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $638.71 and traded as high as $640.00. Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) shares last traded at $631.00, with a volume of 25,189 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 638.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 639.40. The stock has a market cap of £213.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76.

About Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL)

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

