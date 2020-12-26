Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.78. 640,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,594. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

