MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,375. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MacroGenics by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

