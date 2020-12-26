MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.36.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $55,375 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MGNX stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.43.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
