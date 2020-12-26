MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $55,375 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

