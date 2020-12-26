Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) Shares Gap Up to $68.25

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.25, but opened at $71.50. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £42.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) Company Profile (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

