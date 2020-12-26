Lykke (LKK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $262.00

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Lykke has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $262.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lykke coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lykke has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lykke

Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lykke is lykke.com . Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lykke Coin Trading

Lykke can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

