LUNA Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GOPAX, Bittrex and Bitrue. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00132775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00664686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00161689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00352430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00095565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00059647 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official website is terra.money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitrue, KuCoin, GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

