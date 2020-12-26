Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.
LL opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $973.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $308,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $2,429,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.