Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $973.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $308,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $2,429,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.