LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.87. LSB Industries shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 58,938 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.84.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

