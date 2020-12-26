Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.92. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 112,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

