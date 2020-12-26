Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.58

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and $91,063.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $642.67 or 0.02496935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00513609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.92 or 0.01262385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00642697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00259803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00022563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,062,731 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

