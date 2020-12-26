Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV):

12/24/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/17/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/1/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/7/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/27/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.64. 381,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.36. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,363,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,497,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,253,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

