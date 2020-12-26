Lisk Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $152.75 million and $4.07 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00004667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,774,071 coins and its circulating supply is 126,764,782 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

