Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $116.83 Average PT from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

LECO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.81. 72,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after buying an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,694,000 after purchasing an additional 98,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 599,078 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

