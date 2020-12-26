Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

LMNR opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $302.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

