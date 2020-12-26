Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,339. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

