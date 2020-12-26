Leslie’s, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Leslie’s in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

LESL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last ninety days.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

