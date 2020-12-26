Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $122.55 and last traded at $125.11. 2,812,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,835,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.45.

Specifically, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,466,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,057,315 shares of company stock worth $96,988,073.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,339,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

