Lear (NYSE:LEA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $166.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lear’s Seating and E-Systems segments hold considerable growth opportunities.Rising consumer demand for vehicle content and the growing need for electrification and connectivity should propel demand for the E-Systems segment. The company’s acquisition of Xevo has enhanced its capabilities in software, services and data analytics and boosted its market position in connectivity.The firm’s healthy balance sheet with low leverage bodes well. However, rising coronavirus cases and declining auto sales are likely to impact the firm’s revenues.The company expects full year sales to lie between $16.35-16.65 billion, down from the 2019 level of $19.8 billion. Amid the coronavirus-led financial crisis, the company has slashed its dividend, dampening investors’ confidence. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.65.

NYSE LEA opened at $159.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. Lear has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $165.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after buying an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Lear by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lear by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

