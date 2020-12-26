LBRY Credits Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $25.39 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00134752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00667679 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00164097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00351665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00096069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00059842 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 702,607,058 coins and its circulating supply is 514,547,004 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

