Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $142.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landstar is benefiting from gradual recovery in freight market conditions as evidenced by the 7.9% rise in truck transportation revenues in the third quarter. Additionally, the company’s initiatives to reward its shareholders are encouraging. This July, it increased quarterly dividend by 13.5%. During the first nine months of 2020, Landstar returned $101.4 million to shareholders via dividends. The company’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. Amid these positives, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the last six months. However, year-over-year softness in freight demand remains a concern for the company. Due to this freight weakness, truck transportation revenues have declined 8.4% in the first nine months of 2020. Softness in the intermodal, and ocean and air cargo carriers segments is also concerning.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.92. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $140.40. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

