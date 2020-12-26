Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSGOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Panmure Gordon cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.72. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

