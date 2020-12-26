Lambda (LAMB) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.14 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Lambda has a market cap of $17.59 million and $4.14 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00130602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00644975 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00157728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00338514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00092480 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,725,813 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

