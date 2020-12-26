Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAKE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 228.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth about $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 94.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth about $241,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of -0.01. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

