Lake Street Capital Downgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Hold

Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $781.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,694.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 87,786 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

