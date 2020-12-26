Kusama Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $49.41 or 0.00191002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $418.49 million and $60.49 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00129980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00641006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00158443 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00337186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00091907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

